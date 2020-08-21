How Dairygold plans to reach the 2030 carbon footprint target

In recent years and months, carbon emissions and climate change have been central to every conversation, within every industry, when discussing sustainability.

Dairygold are no different.

The dairy industry has recognised that it is essential for us to play our part and to put a plan in place which ensures that milk suppliers have a promising future, while also protecting the environment for future generations.

The journey so far

It has taken many years to set up and attain full engagement in the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).

However, this crucial and significant step has now been taken by every Dairygold supplier, and a carbon footprint is now being produced for each SDAS audit.

This is a unique achievement from a global aspect.

Ireland is the first country to achieve this feat, and the data collected will be essential to ensuring that our industry is leading the way when it comes to measuring carbon emissions.

Now, when our customers seek clarification on the source of emissions, our explanation is no longer abstract and vague, it will be specific and based on fact.

The plan

1. Measure suppliers’ carbon emissions (done, measured through SDAS.

2. Identify where improvements can be made (done, consulted with Teagasc experts).

3. Set a carbon footprint target based on identified, achievable improvements to farm efficiency.

4. Provide suppliers with knowledge and tools needed to achieve these targets (ongoing, and more to do).

The target

Ireland’s geographic location gives us a natural advantage when it comes to growing grass, however we should not be happy to simply rest on our laurels and should strive to improve, both for environmental and financial reasons.

To this end, Dairygold’s Sustainability Team met with Teagasc experts during 2019 to discuss what a realistic target might be when it comes to carbon emissions.

This target was calculated to be 0.7 kg of Co2e/Kg of FPCM (carbon dioxide equivalent per kg of fat-protein corrected milk), to be reached by the average Dairygold supplier by 2030.

This equates to a 40% reduction from the average carbon footprint in 2019.

The carbon footprint target was based on calculations in the accompanying table, and included a value of 0.14 kg of CO2e/Kg of FPCM coming from carbon sequestration.

Currently, carbon sequestration is not included in calculations of our national carbon emissions.

However, this is expected to change, as more research is carried out, and it is expected to be officially included by 2030.

Carbon sequestration is when carbon is naturally taken from the atmosphere in the form of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), when plants (in this case, grass) photosynthesise.

The CO2 is converted to solid carbohydrates like glucose, fructose and cellulose.

Some of this is stored in the roots and then converted to organic matter by bacteria and fungi in the soil.

In this solid state, carbon is beneficial to the soil, and harmless when it comes to climate change.

The majority of these farm targets in the table, would be familiar to farmers.

Increasing milk solids, fat and protein percentages has been a long-term aim of Dairygold, supported by the Balance Scorecard.

Bringing the mean calving date earlier, as well as compact calving, is being encouraged through Dairygold’s Early Calving Bonus.

Breeding with high-EBI bulls, reducing feed and fertiliser usage and improving grass growth and utilisation, have also been top of the joint programme agenda, for many years.

The reduction in nitrogen usage will likely mean that a greater uptake and utilisation of clover will be necessary over the coming years. This is already being partially enforced through the new derogation regulations, as is the compulsory use of low emissions slurry spreading.

It is no surprise that some suppliers are already achieving this target (sequestration excluded).

In fact, since 2015, when carbon footprints were first measured, between 2 and 4% of suppliers have achieved this target annually.

A target is something to aim for

This 2030 target is achievable for many, and financially very worthwhile, however the route taken to reach this target is important!

It might be easy to achieve some of the ‘farm targets’, but it should not be at the cost of another target or the environment.

For instance, grass tonnage produced could be inflated through increased fertiliser usage, however, this will not decrease carbon losses, and possibly increase nutrient losses to water.

If, instead, soil fertility is improved through soil analysis, then targeted lime and fertiliser use, this would lead to an increase in grass produced, reduce overall fertiliser usage, reduce the possibility of losses to water, and be financially more beneficial!

It is likely that not every farmer will be able to achieve all these targets. If land is low-lying, peaty or prone to flooding, it might not be possible or advisable to strive to increase stocking rate, for instance.

However, the closer to these targets that you can get over the next ten years, the more money you will make on your farm.

For the first time, by using tools like the Bord Bia producer report, you will be able to measure your progress.

Dairying as an industry, must move towards a low carbon future and, as I was recently told, “If you don’t have a goal, you can run up and down a field your entire life and never score”.