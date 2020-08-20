€15,000 per acre expected for 53-acre Glanworth, Co Cork farm

€15,000 per acre expected for 53-acre Glanworth, Co Cork farm
Part of the 53-acre farm for sale at Ballynamona, Glanworth, Co Cork. File picture.
Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 20:26 PM
Conor Power

It’s indicative of the high level of demand for land in Co Cork that a current offering including no fewer than 10 acres of forestry plantation is still expected to fetch somewhere in the region of €15,000 per acre.

The holding in question is a 53.5 acre non-residential farm in the townland of Ballynamona, almost equidistant from the M8 motorway, the N72 and the N73.

Some of the 53-acre farm for sale at Ballynamona, Glanworth, Co Cork.  File picture.
The village of Glanworth is just 5km away while Mitchelstown is ten minutes away, with Cork City within a three-quarter hour's drive.

“This is a really high-quality limestone land holding,” says selling agent, Mitchelstown-based Michael Dorgan.

The property contains grassland, tillage and the aforementioned plantation. 

About 23.5 acres are in grass, 20 acres in tillage, with the remaining 10 acres consisting of a   20-year-old spruce plantation.

From the air: the 53-acre farm for sale at Ballynamona, Glanworth, Co Cork. File picture.
The agent stresses that despite the high price expectation based on recent sales, the property is open to offers, with possible interest from all sectors, including equestrian or hobby farmers: “We’re looking at the hobby farmer sector as well,  it’s a nice parcel of land with superb mountain and countryside views.

“There are no buildings on the land but there is a nice bit of road frontage,” says Michael. 

“There’s been good interest so far and I’ve walked the land with a couple of interested parties already. We’re quite happy with the response. The area would be dominated primarily by dairying and there are tillage interests around as well.”

Buy cattle, spare the dogs, Supreme Leader

 

