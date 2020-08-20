Buy cattle, spare the dogs, Supreme Leader

A man asked me the other day “Is it possible to get into a mart nowadays?”

I said it was, “But you will have to dress up like Neil Armstrong when he landed on the moon.”

“They are taking no chances,” I emphasised.

And as facemasks become almost compulsory, you’d have to wonder how we survived a cattle mart in the olden days.

Days when cattle were sold through a brown haze of cigarette smoke, mixed with the overpowering whiff of strong alcohol.

How the marts back then didn’t combust into a ball of flames from the volatile mix that surrounded the cattle is anyone’s guess.

Anyway, we survived the old days, and now, here we are, all sober and smoke-free, wearing facemasks to protect ourselves from a dreaded virus.

I wonder what the good old boys of yesteryear would make of all the masks and the fear? Somehow I don’t think they would be too compliant.

Anyway, back to the present, and our weekly mart round-up, beginning with Dungarvan mart on Monday, where strong reared calves made from €190 to €290 a head.

The mart’s seasonal weanling sales commence on Thursday, September 10, and will continue on September 24 and fortnightly thereafter. Entries are now being taken at 058 41611.

Dungarvan

Monday

No Breed Sex Weight €

6 Ch steers 568kg 1340

4 AA steers 557kg 1170

6 Fr steers 636kg 1070

3 AA heifers 486kg 990

7 Hr heifers 446kg 860

1 Fr cow 765kg 940

1 AA cow 675kg 1040

Kanturk mart had a big sale on Tuesday.

Kanturk mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe, gave us this report.

“We had a big sale for the time of year, with plenty of buyers ringside and online, 625 animals including 80 calves were sold.

“Competition was lively around the ring with bids flying in from all angles.”

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Lm steer 605kg 1120

4 Fr steers 632kg 1170

2 AA steers 595kg 1120

1 Hr heifer 585kg 1100

2 AA heifers 547kg 1025

1 Fr cow 840kg 1260

1 Lm cow 760kg 1250

I hear Kim Jong-un has become a dog fancier. And I don’t mean he is spending his Saturday nights at Curraheen Park, I mean he has ordered all the pet dogs of North Korea to be rounded up, taken in and, I presume, shot. It has been reported that the dogs are being taken to either the nation’s zoos or restaurants.

We can sometimes forget that the world is a hungry place for many, especially when we hear those tasked with marketing our beef speaking about ‘oversupply’ and ‘saturation of markets.’

The only oversupply in North Korea right now seems to be insanity.

The Supreme Leader is clearly not firing on all cylinders, and hasn’t been for some time. It’s tragic to read about a people going hungry in one land, when there is abundance in the next.

Weanling season under way

And so we move on, from North Korea to Skibbereen, where mart manager Tom McCarthy had this to say after Friday’s cattle sale. “We had a very strong trade for all types of stock.”

The mart will hold a special weanling sale next Friday, August 21; expect to see some smashers on show.

In Skibbereen on Friday last, dry cows sold from €50 to €500 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks made from €350 to €700 with their weight. Heifers on Friday made up to €530 with their weight.

Skibbereen

Friday

No Breed Sex Weight €

2 Ch steers 427kg 1040

2 Lm steers 482kg 1115

4 Ch steers 510kg 1105

1 AA steer 625kg 1335

1 Lm heifer 490kg 1140

1 Ch cow 735kg 1140

1 Lm cow 700kg 1160

Next to Kilkenny mart where after last Thursday’s sale, mart manager George Candler gave us the following report: “Even though there were some very fancy prices, the trade was more subdued compared to previous weeks’ trading.

“Numbers remaining big for the time of year, with uncertainty going forward due to Covid-19 and the problem we seem to have forgotten about, Brexit.

“The fact that some factories may be forced to close is a worrying development. The coronavirus may be with us for some time to come, so perhaps we have to try and operate the best we can before a vaccine is discovered.

The wearing of masks is now suggested to operate in all livestock marts, and compliance on Thursday was about 98%.”

On Thursday, Kilkenny mart had 850 cattle on offer with bullocks selling from €1.50 to €3.19 per kilo. Heifers made from €1.80 to €2.50 per kilo. Continental dry cows sold from €1.25 to €2.10 per kilo, with Friesian dry cows selling from €1.05 to €1.60 per kilo.

Kilkenny

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight €

1 Ch steer 730kg 1670

4 Lim steers 575kg 1470

3 Ch steers 520kg 1150

10 AA steers 505kg 1010

2 BB heifers 590kg 1230

3 Lim heifers 485kg 1160

2 Hr heifers 455kg 890

At Ennis cattle mart on Thursday, Geraldine Walsh reported “A fine entry of cull cows, aged bulls and heifers. A large entry of aged bulls averaged €1.70/kg, with a Limousin of 1,205kgs at €2,190.

“The trade for cows was similar to last week with a number of fleshed out cows going North. The trade for heifers was a shade easier, by about €20 per head.”

Ennis

Thursday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 Ch heifers 397kg 970

1 Lim heifer 355kg 890

1 AA heifer 560kg 1280

2 Lim heifers 622kg 1450

1 Lim cow 820kg 1780

1 Hr cow 810kg 1430

1 BB cow 780kg 1840

Denis Kirby of Golden Vale Marts was very positive after the week of cattle trading in Kilmallock mart. He gave us this report, beginning with last Monday’s general sale of cattle in Kilmallock.

“This week, we saw 700 cattle sold at great prices. Our auctioneers reported that prices were increased by up to €50 a head.”

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up €1520 each or €2.49 per kg. Dry cows made up to €1360 or €1.92 per kg. Heifers made up to €1400 each or €2.20 per kg. Factory bulls made up to €1.63 per kg. A special entry of sucklers sold for up to €1,900 (for a six-year-old Aberdeen Angus cow and her Aberdeen Angus heifer calf).

On Tuesday night, the mart held its first weanling show and sale of the season.

Denis again was upbeat, “Quality was excellent and some exceptional prices were paid by exporters, feedlot owners and farmers.

“Compared to the same sale last year, prices were up 17 cent per kg, or €63 a head, on average.” The mart’s next weanling show and sale will be on Tuesday, September 8.

Kilmallock

Monday/Wednesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 Lim steers 392kg 840

7 Hr steers 379kg 830

3 Sim steers 375kg 800

3 AA steers 355kg 750

7 AA heifers 316kg 630

1 Fr cow 485kg 660

1 Hr cow 625kg 1130

Cattle market trading for the week ending Tuesday, August 18, had bullocks averaging €2.01/kg, dairy stock on €1,525. Dry cows were on €1.58/kg. Heifers were averaging €2.17/kg, suckler cows at €3.18/kg or €1,214 per lot. Weanling bulls at €2.13/kg and weanling heifers at €2.20/kg. Calves for the week were making €261 a head (source: www.livestock-live.com).