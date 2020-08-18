Access and custody changes in Children and Family Act 2015

The most significant change brought about by the Children and Family Relationships Act 2015 is that it allows for relatives to make an application for custody of a child, and more particularly, a person with whom the child concerned resides, and where a person is or is married to or is or was in a civil partnership with or has been in for excess of three years cohabiting with the parent of the child, and has shared with that parent responsibility for the child’s day-to-day care for a period of more than two years.

The Act of 2015 also provides the court with additional powers, and allows the court to impose such conditions as it is considered to be necessary in the best interest of the child including conditions in relation to the holding of the child’s passport and whether the passport be held by the court or by a specified person.

Enforcement orders have now been brought under 2015 Act.

An enforcement order may be applied for by any guardian or parent who has been unreasonably denied court order custody or access by another guardian or parent, and such application must be on notice to each guardian and parent of the child concerned.

The court may only make an enforcement order when it is satisfied that the applicant was unreasonably denied custody or access by the other parent or guardian; the child’s best interests demand that an order be made; and it is otherwise appropriate in the circumstances to do so.

The court may also refuse to make an order if it is of the opinion that the denial of custody or access was reasonable in the circumstances.

In addition, the enforcement order may direct increased access to the applicant only in circumstances where the child has made his or her views known to the court, and the court has taken those views into account and also can order a reimbursement of necessary expenses incurred by the applicant in attempting to exercise rights under the order sought to be enforced.

The court also has the power, where a parent or guardian has failed without reasonable notice to exercise rights under existing custody or access orders, directing the offending parent/ guardian to reimburse the other parent/ guardian any necessary expenses incurred as a result of the failure to exercise that right.

The court must have regard to all factors before making a decision

In determining what is in the best interest of the child, the court must have regard to all of the factors and circumstances of the application before it, which include the benefit of the child; and having a meaningful relationship with his or her parents and significant others in the child’s life; the views of the child where practical; the physical, psychological and emotional needs of the child; the history of the child’s upbringing and the care and nature of the relationship between the child and each of his or her parents and significant others and the desirability of preserving and strengthening such relationships; the child’s religious, spiritual, and cultural needs; the child’s age and any special characteristics; any harm which the child has suffered or is at risk of suffering; the willingness and ability of each of the child’s parents to facilitate a close and continuing relationship between the child and the other parent; etc.

On determining what is in the best interest of the child, the court must also take into account any household violence that has occurred, or is likely to occur in the child’s household, or in a household to which the child has been in or is likely to be present; and a parent’s conduct.