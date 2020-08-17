More global success for Magrow

The environment-friendly MagGrow crop-spraying technology has won a prestigious international award for its Irish inventors, boosting its further commercial development, for which €10 million of venture capital has been raised.

MagGrow won the International Innovation Award at Fieldays Online, this year’s online version of New Zealand’s premier agricultural exhibition.

Magrow is designed to reduce spray drift while maximising efficiency and output for farmers.

It has won a number of awards in recent years, including a gold medal in the 2016 Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championships.

It prevents the problem of up to 70% of conventional pesticide spray not hitting or staying on the target crop.

It delivers a more consistent spray droplet profile, resulting in higher pesticide coverage in the crop.

This allows growers to achieve higher coverage, or the same coverage with less pesticide.

At the heart of the technology is a two-component system of permanent rare earth magnets.

MagGrow can be retrofitted to existing sprayers or installed on new ones.

Farmers using the system can extend their spray windows and improve their crop coverage by 20% plus, and can reduce drift as much as 70%, and water usage by up to 50%.

They typically see a return on investment in around one year or less, just on chemical savings alone.

A key selling point is virtually no maintenance, with no moving parts, cables, electrical wires, or power supply.

Fielday innovation judges said, “They are a worthy winner of the International Innovation Award and their solutions will bring real value to New Zealand farmers.”

Guest judge Brendan O’Connell said, “They tick all the boxes in terms of saving money, reducing chemical use and saving water."

The Dublin-based MagGrow team, headed by chief executive Gary Wickham, who was a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, were delighted with the win.

“Fieldays Innovation Awards is pretty much recognised as one of the premier agricultural award events in the world.

"We see this as a fantastic opportunity to connect with potential customers, investors, commercial and local research partners.”

The Irish invention was placed ahead of a high-profile entrant from a leading multinational, the Evanza milking Cluster from DeLaval, which had won a silver medal at the 2018 EuroTier show in Germany.

The award comes as MagGrow takes fundraising raised for further commercial development of the product to over €10 million, having just announced €6m of funding led by the Brussels-based Astanor Ventures.

Their New Zealand win copper fastens Ireland’s shared focus on innovation with another island nation on the opposite side of the globe, with the New Zealand National Fieldays Society and Enterprise Ireland helping their innovators in each other’s markets.

James Maloney, Senior Regional Development Executive at Enterprise Ireland, said, “It is a real bonus that Fieldays gave them a platform in 2020, having the innovative spirit and courage to adapt and deliver a virtual show in these very challenging times.