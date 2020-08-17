Essential training for converting the farm to dairy

Converting to dairy involves a major commitment and sizeable capital outlay, therefore you need to be sure you are making the right decisions.

In September each year, Teagasc will commence dairy start-up courses for farmers interested in converting their farm to milk production.

The course will involve visits to the Teagasc Moorepark research centre and to farms that have recently converted to dairying, as well as the opportunity to engage with leading Teagasc dairy experts.

This course is designed to help you plan and implement your farm conversion in a way that will reduce mistakes that impact on profitability and sustainability.

Up-to-date research findings will be used throughout the course to steer you in the direction of profitability and a sustainable work-life balance.

The course will be practical and interesting, mixing the principles for successful dairying with the practical skills required for the start-up process.

In summary, the purpose of this course is to equip the learner with the knowledge, skills and competence to effectively plan and carry out a successful dairy start-up.

Course structure

The course will be offered in two parts.

The first part is a series of seven training days, comprising of four days in autumn 2020, followed by three days in autumn the following year.

Between the initial four days in 2020 and the three days in 2021, participants will have a unique opportunity to participate in an academy, where the group will meet monthly from February to November (10 meetings) for one year.

Course content

The first four days of the course (Autumn 2020) will cover: animal breeding, farmyard design, grazing infrastructure, cost of converting your farm to dairy milk production, expected costs and returns from milk production, reseeding, animal health, and biosecurity.

The first two days will be on a local farm, comprising an introduction and welcome to the course, and an overview of the farm.

The animal breeding part of the course includes EBI, cow type (selecting the right cow for your farm), sourcing stock, and biosecurity.

Farmyard infrastructure includes parlour design, costs and layout including slurry storage and livestock accommodation requirements (including cross-compliance), the TAMS grant scheme, and cow flow.

The grazing infrastructure, project timeline, and capital cost for the whole project will be discussed.

Day three at a local Teagasc office includes creating a business plan for your farm business including investment costs, repayment capacity, cash flow planning, and risk assessment.

Your relationship with your milk processor, the milk payment structure, and the Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS) will be covered.

Day four, at the Moorepark Centre, Fermoy, Co Cork, will cover key profit drivers; reseeding, grazing management; draining heavy land and costs; calf rearing facilities; and workload management in year one.

The 10 academy meetings, where the group will meet on a centrally located farm monthly from February to November will focus on grassland (including soil fertility, reseeding, grassland measurement, grassland management decisions) and breeding management decisions over the course of a calendar year.

Health and safety, including farmer well-being; profit monitoring; tactical planning (reacting to day-to-day challenges); nutrient management and fertiliser planning; and winter feed budgeting will be incorporated into academy meetings.

The following autumn, day five of the course, at a local agricultural college, will feature milking machine design and wash routine; milking routine; and milk quality.

The optional day six in the spring, at a central location, will feature robotic milking costs and design, and the grazing infrastructure for robotics.

Day seven of the course in December, at a central location, will feature lean dairy farming and sustainable dairy production.

Each course day will run from 10 am to 4.30 pm, with one hour for lunch.

Academy day meetings will be of two hours duration each.

Participants will develop a portfolio and worksheets during the course which will assist their decision making during their conversion phase.

Course benefits

On successful completion of the course, participants will have gained valuable knowledge and skills to assist with the establishment of a successful dairy farm.

This course is a must for all farmers who are considering converting to dairy farming, and for existing farmers who want to upskill themselves on how to improve farm profitability and lifestyle.

An additional benefit is that successful participants will receive a QQI Specific Purpose award in Farm Expansion Planning 6S2745.

Course fees

The cost of the course is €750 (€600 for Teagasc clients) per participant.

Expression of interest

September 10 is the closing date for expressions of interest for the course starting this autumn.

Teagasc aims to offer dairy start-up courses on an annual basis at a number of regional venues.

The exact locations will depend on the demand for a dairy start-up course, with a suitable location being chosen for all persons interested in this course.