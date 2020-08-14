Two spring scholarships on offer at Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry

Two scholarships to students attending Co Limerick’s Salesian Agricultural College for the Spring 2021 term have been offered by the Alltech and Keenan companies.

One full scholarship will be awarded to a second-year Teagasc Advanced Certificate in Dairy Herd Management or Drystock Herd Management student, to include international work experience.

The other full scholarship will go to a second-year Teagasc Advanced Certificate in Agricultural Mechanisation student with a work experience placement at Keenan’s headquarters in Borris, Co Carlow.

“In 2019, Alltech committed to quality education as part of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and we are proud to support the next generation of agricultural leaders through these scholarships and work experience opportunities,” said Cathal McCormack, country manager of Alltech Ireland (Keenan is part of the Alltech group of companies).

College principal Derek O’Donoghue said, “Partnering with leading companies in the nutrition and machinery industry enhances our students overall learning experience.”

Eligible students of Salesian Agricultural College, Pallaskenry, can apply for the scholarships via the website www.salesianag.ie up to the application deadline of November 1, 2020.