Female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland called upon to make their mark

Over 200 female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland will be supported by Accelerating the Creation Of Rural Nascent Start-ups (ACORNS) in the coming months as the government steps up a gear in its support of sustainable enterprise and entrepreneurial activity - in rural areas - as part of a concerted effort to help communities recover from Covid-19 impact.

To be considered for the ACORNS programme applicants must have established a new business which has generated sales no earlier than January 1, 2018; or be actively planning a new venture and have made good progress towards getting the new venture off the ground.

Applicants must own or part-own the business which must be located in a rural area - an area outside the administrative city boundaries of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford - and expect to become an employer within three years.

Rural female entrepreneurs are urged to to apply for the 6th cycle of ACORNS. Pictyured are: Mary B Walsh, (Ire Wel Pallets, Gorey, Co Wexford), Triona MacGiolla Rí, (Aró Digital Strategy, Furbogh, Co Galway), Maeve Sheridan, (Western Herd Brewing, Kilmaley, Co Clare), Anne Marie Feighery, (Feighery's Farm Beetroot Juice, Kilcormac Co Offaly), Dara Calleary, TD, (Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine) and Aisling Kelly, (WB’s Coffee Shop + Sligo Oyster Experience, Sligo). Picture. Michael Dillon

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Dara Calleary, TD said his department was “committed” to supporting sustainable enterprise and entrepreneurial activity in rural areas.

“I also wish to see the economic potential of women harnessed to the greatest extent possible,” he added.

“Against this background, I am delighted that my department, through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund, will continue to support the ACORNS initiative.

“ACORNS provides valuable peer support to early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland who have recently started or are about to start a business.

“In the challenging circumstances that we find ourselves, this support is needed now more than ever and I would encourage early-stage female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland to apply without delay.” A total of 50 new participants are being sought for ACORNS 6.

The programme will run over six months from October 2020 to April 2021 and the deadline for application for this year’s cycle is September 21, 2020.

ACORNS 5 participants have provided “very positive” feedback with regard to their experience of the initiative.

88% reported that they made a decision for their business during the round table sessions; 79% said that their participation brought about practical change within their business; 92% felt nearer to achieving their ambitions; 98% recommended participation in ACORNS to others; and 100% would welcome a means of staying in contact with the ACORNS community and the continuation of support.