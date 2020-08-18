White-tailed eagles released into wild in Munster

Another two birds are to be released at the same site later this month
A white-tailed sea eagle are being released as part of a landmark project by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 16:00 PM
Ray Ryan

White-tailed eagles, some of the most impressive birds in the world, are being released into the wild in Munster as part of a landmark project by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Four young eagles have already been released on Lough Derg, Co Tipperary. Another two birds are to be released at the same site later this month, to be followed by a further four birds shortly at a site on the Shannon estuary.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said while 2020 has been a difficult year for the human population, it has seen some landmark developments for Ireland’s small population of the once extinct white-tailed sea eagle.

Eamon Meskell, centre, regional manager National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Alan Mee, white-tailed eagle project, at Kerry Airport in June as part of the latest phase in the reintroduction of the species in Ireland. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan
Eamon Meskell, centre, regional manager National Parks and Wildlife Service, and Alan Mee, white-tailed eagle project, at Kerry Airport in June as part of the latest phase in the reintroduction of the species in Ireland. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

“The two chicks hatched at a nest on Lough Derg, Co Tipperary to a female, who was herself reared at a nest, also on Lough Derg, near Mountshannon, Co Clare in 2015,” he said.

Mr Noonan said against the backdrop of concerns for species extinctions globally this is a remarkable example of hands-on conservation in action. These events mark important milestones for this long-term conservation project to restore this iconic species to Ireland.

“Once driven to extinction through human persecution, I am delighted to see these majestic birds returning to our skylines and becoming an established part of the Irish landscape after an absence of some 100 years,” he said.

He Noonan thanked landowners and farmers, who have facilitated this new re-introduction and helped monitor birds and nests at some sites, Norwegian authorities and colleagues, the commitment of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, and the co-operation of the Golden Eagle Trust.

The release project is managed by Eamonn Meskell, NPWS, with Dr Allan Mee, who said they are thrilled the first homegrown Irish bred white-tailed eagle has produced her own chicks and reared them successfully with a Norwegian male.

