Study of old placenames yields insight into agricultural practices

Did you know that Aughamore means 'The Big Field' or that 'Annamult' means the field of the castrated rams?

A new study shows that old Irish placenames, some of them dating from medieval times, can provide fascinating insights into the kind of agriculture practised in a particular area centuries ago.

"Our countryside is replete with specific names that recall physical, cultural, historical, or functional characteristics for a location," says Rob O’ Hara of Teagasc’s Agri-Food Business and Spatial Analysis Department, and one of two researchers whose study, 'Finding Farming in Our Placenames', is published in the summer edition of Teagasc’s journal, TResearch.

“Frequently, placenames include a reference to agricultural use,” he explains adding that while some old names were standardised by the Ordnance Survey in the 19th century, many others were “of far greater antiquity”. Frequently, these names are simply Irish names spelt phonetically, a habit which has preserved many names and pronunciations, even where the original meaning of a word has been lost.

Tillage is now widespread in the south-east but a few generations ago, it was more frequently practised in other parts of the country.

The aim of the duo’s research was to demonstrate how so many placenames often have a root word ‘as gaeilge’ — such as Aughamore, which means 'Big Field.' And while O’Hara emphasises that the research was not comprehensive, he argues that it can give very interesting and sometimes unexpected insights into land use long ago. "Tillage is now widespread in the south-east but a few generations ago, it was more frequently practised in other parts of the country, such as the north-west, where tillage is no longer as common now,” he explains, pointing to Tullanacrunat, near Castleblaney in Co Monaghan. Tullanacrunat, as he observes, is a derivation of the Irish words for 'The Land of Wheat'.

Mapping historic land use can be a challenge where spatially explicit data is limited, he acknowledges.

"Yet we know of significant changes to the Irish agricultural landscape from archaeological and historical records.

Along with fellow researcher Jesko Zimmermann, O’Hara used townland placenames to ‘map’ certain references to arable farming and, generally, to find evidence of past farming activity.

"This, of course, is a very rough proxy for former land use but can still provide insights," he said.

"Mapping former land use in this way is an interesting exercise, but it has limits. Agriculture was ubiquitous in the pre-industrial era, so an absence of specific farming-related references does not mean that agriculture was not being practised." Instead, an area often featured other characteristics that were considered more important when naming the place.

There can be historical reasons why some place-names are not available, O’Hara explains — a succession of wars in the 17th century, for example, left the country depopulated so former placenames may have been forgotten or were renamed by new settlers.

There was even an attempt, several hundred years ago, he reveals, to legislate against "barbarous and uncouth" Irish placenames being used but thankfully, this was largely ignored.

"New place-names were adopted over time, reflecting new ownership, or where new agricultural or industrial practices developed.

"As such, the information found in placenames, while useful, only represents one part in the complex puzzle that is agricultural history in Ireland."