73-acre South Tipperary farm guide priced for sale at €8,200 per acre

A substantial chunk of Golden Vale pasture in South Tipperary has just come on the market with Cashel-based Maher Auctioneers.

The holding in question is located in the townland of Rossmore, approximately 16km northwest of Cashel and approximately 8km north of the village of Dundrum.

This is a part of Munster where we’ve seen very strong prices achieved in recent times.

“It’s in permanent pasture,” says selling agent Nicholas Maher, “and it can be purchased in two lots or as the entire holding.

"We’re delighted to have this property for sale and we don’t think that our asking price is too heavy on it. It is there to be sold.”

The farm enjoys a very convenient location with a long stretch of road frontage, making it conducive to sub-division, with multiple access points.

The proposed lots are two parcels, one with a farmyard and one without.

A waterway on the 73-acre farm for sale at Rossmore, Cashel.

“It has good yard handling facilities and it has been a dairy farm all of its life,” adds Nicholas.

"The property is currently rented out to a dairy farming operation but is being well treated."

“The majority of the land is of very good quality and there are silage cuts taken off it every year. It’s exceptional quality land, really.”

The property is well drained, as it slopes away from the public road to a stream that meanders through the far end of the farm.

The reaction to the property has been very strong so far, according to the agent, who adds that they have only begun advertising the holding just over a week ago, but they are already hoping to take final offers on the farm by the end of September.

There are no entitlements going with the holding, but this is a property that has all the right essentials for anyone interested in good land in South Tipperary.

The price guide of €600,000 (€8,200/acre) is, as the selling agents say, priced to sell and it should attract plenty of bidders.