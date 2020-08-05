Teagasc expects large fall in cereal profit margins

Teagasc has warned that a large drop in cereal profit margins and incomes is expected in 2020, leaving the average tillage farmer struggling to make an income of €30,000.

Tillage farmer incomes averaged over €40,000 in 2018 and about €33,000 last year, but could slump to a level this year only matched in the past decade by the low point in 2014.

Adverse weather last winter left growers with no choice to increase their area allocated to typically lower yielding and less profitable spring crops in 2020. And drought at a critical stage in crop development has further depressed grain yield prospects.

Teagasc predicts harvest prices will increase for wheat (by 15%), but expects very little change in feed barley prices.

Price gains are unlikely to be sufficient to offset significant cereal acreage and yield reductions this harvest.

Straw prices are expected to increase, but straw value on tillage farms will still fall, due to much reduced straw volume.

Nor will lower input expenditure be sufficient to prevent a poor year for grain growers.

A 20% decrease in cereal tonnage is predicted, compared to 2019, but southern counties may escape the worst effects, having had satisfactory regional results for the winter barley harvest so far.

The projections for 2020 farmer earnings come in this week’s Mid Year Outlook produced by Teagasc economists.

Overall, fears of a sharp Covid-19 related drop in Irish farm incomes in 2020 seem to have been averted, following a gradual recovery in commodity prices and the provision of additional supports to the sector, according to Teagasc.

In the spring, it appeared that the impact on the agricultural incomes could be quite severe, but additional government supports for the beef sector, price stabilising payments from milk processors, and a quicker than anticipated recovery in dairy and beef prices, have helped farmers.

Farmers have also benefited in 2020 from lower feed, fertiliser and energy prices, relative to 2019. Therefore, production costs are likely to fall slightly on dairy, cattle and sheep farms, due to the lower input prices and the relatively normal levels of input usage.

The dairy cow population has continued to increase in 2020, and a further increase in Irish milk production of 3-4% is likely, if normal weather persists through the rest of the grazing season. Average dairy farm income could be close to the €67,000 achieved in 2019.

While cattle prices have recovered somewhat, 2020 will remain a challenging year for cattle farmers. The average income on cattle rearing farms is forecast to increase by 5% in 2020, but is expected to fall by 4% on other cattle farms.

Incomes on sheep farms are set to increase by more than 15% in 2020.

Overall, while the worst-case impact of COVID-19 on the agricultural sector in Ireland would appear to have been avoided, farm incomes in 2020 are still likely to be lower than would have been anticipated at the outset of the year, according to Teagasc economists.

n Meanwhile, the Central Statistics Office’s final estimate of operating surplus (income) in agriculture for 2019 showed an annual increase of €110.7m (up 3.8%).

The main factor contributing to this change was a decrease of €390.5m (6.5%) in expenditure on farm inputs.

Despite an increase of 3.6% in the volume of goods produced, falling prices resulted in the value of goods decreasing by €258.0m (3.1%).

While the volume of crops produced by Irish farmers increased 7.8%, lower prices resulted in the value of crops falling by €228.9m (10.8%)..

Despite the volume of milk production increasing by 5.1%, lower prices resulted in the value of milk increasing by just €45.2m (1.8%).

Although the volume of cattle produced increased by 1.9%, lower prices resulted in the value of cattle decreasing by €111.1m (4.9%).

While there was very little change in the volume of pigs produced in 2019, large price increases resulted in the value of pig production increasing by €84m (18.3%).