Your temporary wage subsidylifeline comes with a tax bill attached

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme remains in place until August 31, 2020, and will be replaced in part at least by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), expected to run to April 2021.

Under the EWSS, employers and new firms in sectors impacted by Covid-19, whose turnover has fallen 30%, will get a flat-rate subsidy of up to €203 per week per employee, tapered up and down depending on circumstances, including seasonal staff and new employees.

The existing Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme has been operated by nearly 65,000 employers.

As of last week, over 637,700 employees had received at least one payment under the TWSS. The total cost to the exchequer so far this year from this scheme alone has been a staggering €2.3bn.

Thankfully, the number of employees benefiting from the scheme has started to taper, having peaked at 308,100 in the week to June 26, and dropped to 265,500 in the week to July 24.

But the weekly figures are not a true reflection, as some employees are paid fortnightly and monthly. Revenue estimates that approximately 390,000 employees are benefiting from the scheme.

117,000 people have moved off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (social welfare) scheme and onto the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, showing that employers have, with the support of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, taken employees out of unemployment, and have confidence to start trading again.

17,000 employers have left the scheme, presumably mainly because their businesses have recovered to such a degree that they no longer foresee that their turnover will fall below 25%, being one of the conditions of the scheme.

From an employee’s perspective, the wage subsidy scheme must in the first instance be welcomed.

But for the scheme, many employees would simply have been made redundant.

However, the payment itself will be regarded later in the year as a taxable payment, and income tax will be due for many hundreds of thousands of employees, arising from the payments.

At the lower end of the scale, where an employee has been receiving the minimum payment of €350 per week, without a top-up from the employer, the standard tax credits available to most employees (PAYE credit and personal credit) will be enough to cover the income tax liability.

However, where the employer has been applying the higher rates of subsidy and topping up the employee with additional salary, to bring their net pay to normal levels, there will be exposure to significant tax liabilities.

Take, for instance, an employee usually earning €800 per week gross, who would normally take home €624.54 after tax.

Since the onset of the pandemic, their employer has applied for the Wage Subsidy Scheme, the amount of benefit under that scheme is €410 per week, the employer tops up the employee’s wages with a further €214.54 per week, bringing the employee’s take-home pay up to their normal level of €624.54 per week.

The €410 received each week is not treated as taxable pay for the employer and, as such, no tax has been deducted on this part of the employee’s pay.

At the end of 2020, the employee will be obliged to file a Form 12, having received income on which no PAYE was operated, and pay tax on that part of the income they received as a subsidy.

To date, such an employee will have clocked up a liability of approximately €1,400 over the preceding 19 weeks.

The scheme is open for another four weeks, and further benefits under the new Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, from August to December, if applied for, would increase the employee’s tax liability further, presumably (albeit guidance on whether this payment will also be considered taxable in the hands of the employee is not yet issued).

Both employees and employers will be in a sensitive position, as they get on with and get over the pandemic. Employers may come under pressure from employees looking for additional pay to cover the employee’s tax liabilities resulting from the scheme, and employers will be anxious to keep costs down, as they struggle to remain profitable.

A lenient approach by Revenue in collecting the liabilities would help ease the pressure between employers and employees, at least in the short term. For now, employees who have benefits from the scheme should be aware that liabilities have been accruing.

For employers, some explanation around the scheme, and the employer’s predicaments, will help prevent a future shock to employees when the day of reckoning comes, where those employees might otherwise be unaware.

Taxpayers should obtain professional advice relevant to their own circumstances.