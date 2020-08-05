Beef Finishers Payment for factory animals from February 1 to June 12

Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has announced details of the Beef Finishers Payment, an Exchequer funded scheme of €50 million to support up to 42,000 farmers involved in beef finishing.

Payments will be based on the number of cattle sent for slaughter from February 1 to June 12, 2020, subject to a limit of 100 animals per herd. Based on estimates of eligible animals, about €100 per animal will be payable.

The opening date for applications is August 19, 2020, and the closing date will be September 9, 2020. Detail of the measure including terms and conditions and how to apply will be made available in due course.

Applications will be made online through the agfood.ie portal.

Eligible animals must have been aged eight months or more when slaughtered, and resident in the qualifying herd for at least 30 days prior to slaughter (if not, the previous owner is eligible for payment, if they are an applicant, and had the animal for over 30 days on their holding).

Animals identified on the Department systems as presented for slaughter by or on behalf of a factory will not be eligible.

Agent or dealer herd numbers are not eligible for payment.

Applicants must be members of the Bord Bia Beef and Lamb Quality Assurance Scheme at the time of application, or undertake to become a member of a quality scheme prior to September 30, 2020.

Minister Calleary said, “This targeted support for farmers who finished cattle during the period from February 1 to June 12, 2020 will help to mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for those farmers, and provide a valuable additional income support this year. Beef farming is an important economic activity, with a significant multiplier effect in local rural communities, and thus is more important than ever in sustaining these communities as we work towards economic recovery.”