€10k an acre expected for 43-acre block near Newcastle West

According to the selling agent 'it’s good fattening land'
€10k an acre expected for 43-acre block near Newcastle West
Some of the land of the 43-acre non-residential holding at Gurtskeagh, Castlemahon, Co Limerick.
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 - 14:58 PM
Conor Power

Located just 8km from Newcastle West and 40km to the southwest of Limerick City, a 43-acre non-residential holding offers good value for anyone seeking additional acreage in this dairy-dominated part of Munster’s Golden Vale.

According to the selling agent, Martin O’Donovan of Treaty Auctioneers in Newcastle West, this represents an attractive opportunity: “It’s good fattening land,” says Martin.

“It’s all in grass and there are a number of sheds, a farmyard and a pit. The outbuildings aren’t new but they’re in good condition.”

The property, located in the townland of Gurtskeagh, is well fenced, he adds, and there is a good electricity and water supply.

“There’s good road access too. Castlemahon would be the nearest village, and Newcastle West is close by as well. It’s between Newcastle West and Charleville.”

It’s in an area dominated by dairying but with a good degree of beef cattle activity too, so the local demand for good grassland is keen.

“There’s a good level of interest so far,” says Martin, “and we’ve had a good number of calls about it over the last few weeks.”

There aren’t any entitlements going with the land, and the price expectation is in line with prices achieved in recent times by similar blocks of land.

“We’d be hoping that it would achieve in and around €10,000 per acre,” says Martin. “It will be sold in one lot, we won’t be splitting it up.”

