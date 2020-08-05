€1m expected for East Cork house on 65 acres

Located on the N25 in East Cork between the town of Castlemartyr and the village of Killeagh, an impressive residential holding on 65 acres represents an exceptional package that will ignite the interest of many clients — from those who dream of living in a beautiful Georgian mansion with ample acreage to those who are in search of a substantial block of top class land.

Knockane House is just 2km from the centre of Castlemartyr, 13km from the bustling market town of Midleton, and 34km from Cork city. A stunning property from any angle, it comes with a very strong pedigree in terms of land quality and farming practices, according to the selling agent, Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property’s Mitchelstown office.

“It’s a retirement sale,” says Éamonn. “Ivan Ryall and his father Jim Ryall were very renowned for selling farm machinery in and around Midleton, but they also had the Knockane Charolais herd which was a multiple prize-winning herd at a lot of shows all around the country.”

One of the sheds, he points out, still displays the enormous number of rosettes that their breeding work has garnered over the years.

After the Ryalls sold Knockane House five years ago, the current owner continued in a similar tradition, introducing the Speckle Park breed, which became very popular.

The land includes about 6.5 acres of broadleaf woodland, and the farm has been also used for tillage and grain production, Éamonn points out, producing extraordinary success in terms of tonnage per acre from its limestone land.

The house offers approximately 4,500 square feet of accommodation (not counting the huge cellar) in a classic 18th-century Georgian structure.

It requires refurbishment but appears to be structurally sound, according to the agents.

“It’s a house with a magnificent setting,” says Éamonn, “with picture windows looking out on the countryside. It’s quite imposing, with its own entrance off a side road, while the farmland has access direct from the N25.”

The price expectation for the land is €12,000 to €15,000 per acre, and allowing another €250,000 for the house gives an overall guide price of €1,000,000.

The agents don’t rule out the possibility of the house and land being split in separate lots.

The property comes with single farm payments of €8,000 per annum.