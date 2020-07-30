ICOS says EU payments to Irish farmers will fall €30m in 2021

Co-ops disappointed by EU recovery deal
ICOS says EU payments to Irish farmers will fall €30m in 2021
Charles Michel,  President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: EU recovery negotiations which they led will result in lower annual payments to farmers. Picture: European Union
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 22:26 PM
Stephen Cadogan

The EU recovery deal brought a disappointing cut of over 11% compared to current CAP funding levels, according to ICOS European Affairs Executive Alison Graham.

As a result, direct payments in Ireland are expected to reduce from 2021, by €30 million per year, to €1.18 billion.

Considering the significant environmental objectives set by the EU to be achieved through pillar one (direct payments) support, this is an illogical and unacceptable move, said the Irish co-ops grouping spokeswoman.

“Ireland has however benefited from a top-up to its rural development funding, provided by the EU following negotiation by Irish representatives, and in recognition of substantial funding commitments already established under its rural development programme. Annual funding will increase by €37m to €352m. ICOS is now calling on the government to ensure that this funding is met with substantial national co-financing, and is used to support farmers in meeting environmental targets through well-targeted, accessible and effective schemes to help address the shortfall in direct payments.”

Ms Graham said agriculture and the agri-food industry can benefit from other budget and recovery fund programmes, such as the €5bn ring-fenced for research and innovation in agriculture. She said ICOS is seeking for the agri-food sector to be a chief beneficiary of the €5bn Brexit Adjustment Reserve, and for funding from the €17.5bn Just Transition Fund (Ireland is anticipated to have access to about €80m) to be dedicated to climate change mitigation and adaption on farms. 

Ms Graham said the agri-food sector must also have access to funding from Ireland’s national spending plan for the country’s €1.3bn share of the EU recovery fund.

More in this section

dowra Piemontese dry cow 935kg 1850.jpg Report from the cattle marts: Strange pandemic days continue in life and at the mart
Irishtillage6.jpg Up to 50% less straw in early harvest results
Ringworm Veterinary advice for farmers: Ringworm can spread like wildfire in calves indoors

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices