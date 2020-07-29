22 acres of high-quality grassland near Clonakilty

A small block of high-quality grassland has come on the market in the Clonakilty area of West Cork.

It’s a part of the world where a vibrant agricultural scene has witnessed some high prices in the last few years, so the sale of this property should generate a good deal of interest locally.

It should fall within the range of affordability of a number of clients looking to expand their holdings.

The 22-acre farm is located in the townland of Coorleigh North, approximately 6.5km from Clonakilty town, and 9km from Rosscarbery.

The Lisavaird Co-op headquarters is just 2.5km from this holding which, according to Clonakilty-based selling agent Henry O’Leary, is very conveniently located and easily accessed, with extensive public road frontage.

“It’s excellent quality farmland,” says Henry, “which has been well farmed, and it comes to the market laid out in well-managed permanent pasture.

“The 22 acres are level, easily worked and suitable for any crop.

“Access is easy too, with an established entrance directly off the public road.”

The agent goes on to confirm that there are currently four active bidders who are vying to purchase the property. “To be fair, it’s been very popular,” he says.

“I’ve currently a couple of solicitors and a couple of accountants who are bidding on behalf of interested parties.

“It’s under offer at the moment, and I do expect that a sale will conclude reasonably quickly.”

The price guide is €265,000.

At just over €12,000 per acre, that’s above average for Munster land, but there’s no doubt that this is a holding that offers something well above the average land parcel.