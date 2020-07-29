€720,000 sought for high-quality holding in the Golden Vale

€720,000 sought for high-quality holding in the Golden Vale
An aerial view showing house and outbuildings on the 53-acre farm at Fort East, Kilmallock, Co Limerick
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 16:23 PM
Conor Power

Located in the heart of the Golden Vale in south Co Limerick, near the Cork border, a 53-acre residential holding is currently listed with the Kilmallock office of GVM Auctioneers and is, unsurprisingly, generating a lot of interest.

Quality throughout is one of the main attractions of this farm. Not only does it possess some of the finest grassland in the area, it also comes with good quality outbuildings and a home of superb quality.

The property is located in the townland of Fort East, 5.5km north of Charleville, Co Cork; 14km west of Kilmallock; and roughly halfway between Limerick and Mallow (each about 33km to the north and south).

“All the land has been re-seeded over the last number of years,” says selling agent John O’Connell, “with a central passageway through it, excellent quality land. It’s well located in terms of access to main roads and motorways.”

In addition, there is a home of high quality that is befitting of the class of land for sale here.

Accommodation includes an entrance hallway, kitchen, walk-in hotpress, sitting room, utility room and three bedrooms.

The condition of the property is excellent throughout, according to the selling agents, and it features solar panel heating, which saves on fuel costs.

As if that weren’t enough, the package is completed by an excellent collection of out buildings and out-offices. These include slatted sheds, stables, hay barns and workshops. “The outbuildings are in excellent condition,” says John, “they’ve all been built in the last ten years or so.”

Although the farm doesn’t have road frontage, access to the property is via an uncomplicated and well- established right of way.

There are also entitlements coming with the farm, further details of which can be obtained from the agents.

The price guide of €720,000 is a realistic figure, considering the value of the overall package on offer.

Interest has been good so far, according to the agents.

In short, this is a farm that will possibly appeal more to the beef farmer, hobby farmer, or the equestrian farmer, rather than to a dairying operation, but time will tell over the coming weeks and months.

More in this section

Irishtillage6.jpg Up to 50% less straw in early harvest results
Ringworm Veterinary advice for farmers: Ringworm can spread like wildfire in calves indoors
The hand writing tax amnesty Tax advice for farmers: Lots of goodies hidden in stimulus pack

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices