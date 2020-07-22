€3,500 per acre price guide in executor sale of 72-acre property

The 72-acre property for sale at Gortroe, Dunmanway.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 22:21 PM
Conor Power

A non-residential holding near the West Cork town in Dunmanway offers land of mixed quality and a historical setting that many will associate with this part of the world.

The 72-acre property is located in the townland of Gortroe, approximately 8km north of Dunmanway close to the site of the famous Kilmichael ambush of 1920, when a company of Auxiliaries was successfully attacked by a local IRA Flying Column unit.

The three Volunteers killed in this action were temporarily buried in situ just in Gortroe Bog, which is adjacent to this farm.

However, bringing events up to date, the main interest in this holding will be the land itself:

“This farm consists of 72 acres altogether and it’s an executor sale,” says Dunmanway-based selling agent Daniel Lehane. 

This farm, he says, was a good grassland farm of some repute in the past, making it a sleeping beauty of sorts awaiting an industrious prince charming to bring it back to its former strong standard.

“Over the years, it has become a bit wilder,” says Daniel, who adds that the property is naturally divided into two lots by the public road – an 18-acre lot with a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings thereon (representing the better land) and a 54-acre lot on the other side, which is a mixture of rough grazing and more marginal land.

The ruin of an old farmhouse on the 72-acre property for sale at Gortroe, Dunmanway.
“It’s the kind of land that should qualify for enclosed forestry as well… The land is mainly level with a gentle westerly slope to it.

“On most of this farm, with a bit reclamation work and re-seeding, you’d get it back to a good levell. A good 40 acres or so of it would potentially be quite good land.”

For the moment, he says, most of the interest is from a forestry perspective but with a little bit of local interest too. 

The price guide is €250,000 (€3,500/acre).

