€1.5m sought for high-quality 120-acre residential farm at Cashel

Another high-quality residential farm has just come on the market in South Tipperary with Cashel Mart Limited.

The holding in question is in the townland of Bawnmore, just 1km from the scenic village of Ardmayle and a ten-minute drive from Cashel.

This is the heart of the Golden Vale and one of the most sought-after parts of the country from a farming perspective.

The lands are all in permanent pasture and represent prime South Tipperary land, according to selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt and the combination of excellent access points will ensure strong interest both locally and from farther afield:

“It’s land of superb quality,” says Alison of the executor-sale farm, “with no waste and plenty of shelter, there should be a strong level of interest. In this area of Ardmayle, very little comes up.”

The property enjoys ample road frontage and the divisions are well laid-out, fenced and watered.

In addition, there is the cherry on top of entitlements coming with the property, whose value total €19,900 in 2020.

Although it is in need of some modernization, it is a traditional home with a lot of character, according to the agents.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, scullery, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms and a second bathroom. Services include mains water, oil-fired heating and a septic tank.

The farmyard is located to the rear of the house.

The range of buildings includes a slatted house with accommodation for over 100 cattle, cubicle house, slatted feeding barrier, two hay sheds, three old stables and a silage slab.

The price guide is €1.5 million. At approximately €12,500/acre, this would be a very bullish expectation in almost any other part of the country but in this golden zone where prices in excess of €17,000/acre have been achieved on more than one occasion in recent years, it could well prove to be conservative.

Having said that, we’re living in strange times so time will tell.