DNA samples for  BDGP eligibility can be sent up to September 9

Tag or hair samples for the purposes of BDGP eligibility can now be returned up to September 9
DNA samples for  BDGP eligibility can be sent up to September 9

BDGP participants need 50% of their females (reference number) four or five star-star rated on

Monday, July 20, 2020 - 19:59 PM
Stephen Cadogan

Tag or hair samples for the purposes of BDGP eligibility can now be returned up to September 9, with deadlines having been extended in order to help BDGP participants meet the October 31 requirement of having 50% of their reference number as eligible four or five star-star females.

Four or five star-star females can be deemed eligible if their first genomic evaluation is published on November 24. 

But September 9 is the last day for samples to be received at the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) or a DNA testing laboratory, to be genomically evaluated in November.

The animals in question will still have to be in a BDGP herd on October 31, even though their genomic evaluation date is in November.

ICBF has encouraged farmers not to leave sample deliveries to the last moment, and to order sampling kits in good time.

Read More

Advice for beef farmers: Why don’t more buy grain off the combine?

More in this section

Satellite dish Locations in Munster named for BCP precursor to national broadband
mam_331745_555548_Fancybox-de-2.jpg Four-in-a-row women ministers to steer agriculture in their EU presidencies 
farm-safety-beware-livestock-1024x741.jpg 'I'm lucky: Most people don't survive such a horrific farm accident'

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices