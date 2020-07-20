DNA samples for  BDGP eligibility can be sent up to September 9

Tag or hair samples for the purposes of BDGP eligibility can now be returned up to September 9, with deadlines having been extended in order to help BDGP participants meet the October 31 requirement of having 50% of their reference number as eligible four or five star-star females.

Four or five star-star females can be deemed eligible if their first genomic evaluation is published on November 24.

But September 9 is the last day for samples to be received at the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) or a DNA testing laboratory, to be genomically evaluated in November.

The animals in question will still have to be in a BDGP herd on October 31, even though their genomic evaluation date is in November.

ICBF has encouraged farmers not to leave sample deliveries to the last moment, and to order sampling kits in good time.