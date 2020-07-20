Locations in Munster named for BCP precursor to national broadband

- Aghabullogue Community Centre, Eircode P12CD51.
- Inch Community Centre, Killeagh, P36RC43.
- Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Enniskeane, P47YR96.
- Ballydaly Community Hall, Rathmore, P51DP95.
- Aubane Community Centre, Millstreet, P51EP49.
- Laharn Heritage Centre, Lombardstown, P51FK44.
- Glash Community Centre, Newmarket, P51W024.
- Ballindangan Community Centre, Mitchelstown, P67W562.
- Clogagh Community Hall, Timoleague, P72KF65.
- Dromclogh Community Hall, Bantry, P75K253.
- Bere Island Heritage Centre, P75W660.
- Sherkin Island Community Hall, P81AE02.
- Coláiste Phobal Cléire, Cape Clear, P81P627.
- Lisavaird Community Centre, Clonakilty, P85W840.
- Courtbrack Community Centre, Blarney, T23NH22.
- Whitechurch Community Centre, T34RR58.
- TO Park, Labbamollaga, Kilmallock, V35E895.
- Cree Community Centre, V15FY28.
- Loop Head Lighthouse, V15T292.
- Halla Eoin, Moneen, V15W273.
- Loughraney Kids Playschool, Flagmount, V94YT52.
- Michael Cusack Visitor Centre, V95HP08.
- Caherconnell Stone Fort, V95YK31.
- Gneeveguilla (Tureencahill), P51T663.
- Derrynane House, V23FX65.
- Chapeltown, V23H240.
- Railway Station Heritage Centre, V23H306.
- Cable Station, V23H685.
- Cilln Liath, V23RK10.
- Killeenagh, V92HK31.
- Kielduff Community Centre, V92K061.
- Saint Fiachna’s Church, V93X082.
- Lough Gur Interpretive Centre, V35ED96.
- Glenmore Community Centre, V42YK77.
- Caherline Community Centre, V94D7PH.
- Rossmore Community Hall, E25D429.
- Killea GAA Club, E41T6Y0.
- Drom Community Centre, E41X285.
- Curreeney Community Hall, E41XC62.
- Aglish Community Hall, E53E132.
- Killurney Community Centre, E91H7W4.
- Moyglass Community Hall, E91WK25.
- Killoscully Community Centre, V94FK20
- Kilbrien Community Centre, E91W860.
- Knockanore Community Centre, P51A067.
- Ballysaggart Community Centre, P51VK80.
- Mount Melleray Community Hall, P51XN6X.
- Modeligo Community Hall, X35KF22.