Locations in Munster named for BCP precursor to national broadband

Nearly 50 locations in Munster have been named as Broadband Connection Points (BCPs), public locations selected to receive high-speed connectivity in the first year of the National Broadband Plan.

The first of 300 BCPs nationwide are expected to become available for public use later this year.

Each BCP will provide 150Mb high-speed, high-quality fibre broadband access to the local community. This will enable people living in the area to go to the selected location and access broadband for daily use, including remote working, general access, and even keeping in touch with family and friends abroad through video calling.

The service will also enable businesses to get connected, and will facilitate e-learning and digital tourism.

BCP locations include public areas such as community halls, libraries, GAA facilities, enterprise hubs, and tourist locations.

There are already 17 locations in Co Cork, six in Co Clare, nine in Co Kerry, three in Co Limerick, eight in Co Tipperary, and five in Co Waterford.

BCP locations are subject to change and a number of the premises initially identified are being replaced.

“We can deliver this free broadband access service to the public thanks to funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development,” said National Broadband Ireland (NBI), which is designing, building and operating the National Broadband Plan’s new high-speed fibre broadband network for rural Ireland.

“Approximately 300 BCPs will be rolled out in the first year across all 26 counties. These include almost 80 schools, where access is for educational purposes only.

“Locations have been identified by the county councils, with support from the broadband officers and other local community groups.”

BCP locations at the current stage of planning are as follows:

Cork

Aghabullogue Community Centre, Eircode P12CD51.

Inch Community Centre, Killeagh, P36RC43.

Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Enniskeane, P47YR96.

Ballydaly Community Hall, Rathmore, P51DP95.

Aubane Community Centre, Millstreet, P51EP49.

Laharn Heritage Centre, Lombardstown, P51FK44.

Glash Community Centre, Newmarket, P51W024.

Ballindangan Community Centre, Mitchelstown, P67W562.

Clogagh Community Hall, Timoleague, P72KF65.

Dromclogh Community Hall, Bantry, P75K253.

Bere Island Heritage Centre, P75W660.

Sherkin Island Community Hall, P81AE02.

Coláiste Phobal Cléire, Cape Clear, P81P627.

Lisavaird Community Centre, Clonakilty, P85W840.

Courtbrack Community Centre, Blarney, T23NH22.

Whitechurch Community Centre, T34RR58.

TO Park, Labbamollaga, Kilmallock, V35E895.

Clare

Cree Community Centre, V15FY28.

Loop Head Lighthouse, V15T292.

Halla Eoin, Moneen, V15W273.

Loughraney Kids Playschool, Flagmount, V94YT52.

Michael Cusack Visitor Centre, V95HP08.

Caherconnell Stone Fort, V95YK31.

Kerry

Gneeveguilla (Tureencahill), P51T663.

Derrynane House, V23FX65.

Chapeltown, V23H240.

Railway Station Heritage Centre, V23H306.

Cable Station, V23H685.

Cilln Liath, V23RK10.

Killeenagh, V92HK31.

Kielduff Community Centre, V92K061.

Saint Fiachna’s Church, V93X082.

Limerick

Lough Gur Interpretive Centre, V35ED96.

Glenmore Community Centre, V42YK77.

Caherline Community Centre, V94D7PH.

Tipperary

Rossmore Community Hall, E25D429.

Killea GAA Club, E41T6Y0.

Drom Community Centre, E41X285.

Curreeney Community Hall, E41XC62.

Aglish Community Hall, E53E132.

Killurney Community Centre, E91H7W4.

Moyglass Community Hall, E91WK25.

Killoscully Community Centre, V94FK20

Waterford

Kilbrien Community Centre, E91W860.

Knockanore Community Centre, P51A067.

Ballysaggart Community Centre, P51VK80.

Mount Melleray Community Hall, P51XN6X.

Modeligo Community Hall, X35KF22.

BCPs will be followed by the National Broadband Plan roll-out to homes and businesses across 96% of the country’s land mass, to reach up to 537,000 premises identified by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment as not served with adequate broadband services.

Construction work for the first part of the National Broadband Plan network will commence in August, around Carrigaline, Co Cork.

This will be followed by similar works in Galway, Cavan, Kerry, Wexford and Limerick. The roll-out route is the most efficient, to minimise the cost to the State. It makes the best use of existing poles or ducts and area networks that are suitable to carry the fibre network.

Installing the 146,000km of fibre will take between five to seven years. The roll-out is scheduled to bring the fibre network past approximately 115,000 premises in the first two years, and almost 300,000 premises within four years.

When high-speed broadband is available in your area, you can check the list of all broadband service providers available on the NBI’s nbi.ie website, and you can sign up to a newsletter that will notify you when and from whom you can purchase broadband services.