New minister Dara Calleary will face a steep learning curve

New minister Dara Calleary will face a steep learning curve

New Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Dara Calleary will fly to Brussels Monday for the first face-to-face council meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 22:32 PM
Stephen Cadogan

New Agriculture, Food and the Marine Minister Dara Calleary will have a steep learning curve. Promoted from government chief whip to a full ministry, he will fly to Brussels Monday for the first face-to-face council meeting of EU agriculture and fisheries ministers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministers will exchange views on reform of the Common Agricultural Policy, concerning in particular regulation on the CAP strategic plans and the green architecture, and will discuss the farm to fork strategy to make food systems in Europe more sustainable.

Calleary replaced Barry Cowen, sacked after refusing a request by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to face questions before the Dáil on his drink-driving record.

The Mayo TD’s ministerial appointment will address a lack of representation for the west of Ireland in the new Government’s Cabinet. Mr Martin said Mr Calleary would be a very “effective minister” in a role that would include looking at the EU budget, CAP payments, and supports for farmers. Calleary was also Minister of State at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, and at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport with special responsibility for sport.

At the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, he joins ministers of state Senator Pippa Hackett with responsibility for forestry, land use and biodiversity and Martin Heydon TD, with special responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development.

More in this section

AGDublin-6.jpg Setback for EU’s Mercosur trade deal
Cattle Market Far from usual July beef trade
DSCF7479.JPG A good week for making hay and selling cattle, as dry cow prices soar in Skibbereen

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices