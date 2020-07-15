160-acre ready-to-go residential Tipperary farm

A 160-acre residential Co Tipperary holding currently on the market with Cashel Marts represents a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey operation in the heart of the Golden Vale.

The property is situated close to the Limerick-Tipperary border, 1km from the village of Kilross, 5km from the village of Galbally to the south.

Tipperary town is 10km away.

The farm’s generous amount of frontage onto two public roads is a strong feature of the holding, extending to a total of one kilometre and providing seven entrances to this impressive property.

There is accommodation for 140 animals, and the main shed can accommodate 128 cows and is equipped with automated scrapers, and has a calving shed adjoining.

The parlour consists of a 14-unit machine (with potential to be increased to 16).

The farm features a 400,000-litre lagoon that makes use of a reed bed for disposal of waste, and which doubles as a special area of conservation.

The farmyard and house are centrally located within the farm.

The house is a comfortable four-bedroom traditional home in excellent condition.

Most important, the land quality is excellent and the overall package is a very rare one that will surely attract strong interest from a sizeable cohort of clients.

“At the heart of the farm itself, the land is as good as anywhere,” says selling agent Robert De Vere Hunt.

“It’s top quality land.

“The periphery of the farm is very well drained, but the land would be slightly heavier in nature.

“But the land on this farm is above average for the area.”

The farm has had an illustrious history, according to Robert, having served as an apprenticeship site for numerous agricultural students over the years.

The price guide is €2 million, and there is already a substantial offer.