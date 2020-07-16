€10,000 per acre sought for prime land near Fermoy

Some of the land of the 18-acre holding at Modelligo, Fermoy, Co Cork

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 19:00 PM
Conor Power

Fermoy-based auctioneers Dick Barry & Son are currently selling an 18-acre piece of land to the east of the East Cork town, in the townland of Modelligo.

The small non-residential holding enjoys excellent road frontage onto the N72 between Fermoy (12km) and the Co Waterford town of Tallow (9km). The village of Conna is approximately 4km to the south.

The farm is in an area with a lively mixture of activity where dairying, tillage and equestrian interests are to be found in almost equal measure. Despite its roadside location, the holding is of purely agricultural value, being on a stretch of road that isn’t conducive to having an entrance for a dwelling.

“It’s definitely of purely agricultural value,” says selling agent Michael Barry. “There’s a gathering pen on the property, as well as a cattle crush. It’s only on the market a week or so, so it’s early days in terms of gauging interest. We’ve had a few good enquiries so far. It’s a handy-sized lot, and it would suit someone looking for some outside land, or someone looking to do a bit of hobby farming.”

The land is all in grass, of good quality and is sound and level. The price guide is at the reasonable level of €10,000 per acre.

