Farm on Kerry tourist route attracting wide interest

As more and more Irish staycationers take to the highways to re-explore our beloved country, it’s safe to assume that a fair proportion of them will drive right by the current offering from Kenmare-based auctioneers DNG Timothy O’Sullivan.

The 55-acre non-residential farm is located on the N71 that links the tourist hotspots of Kenmare and Glengarriff, snaking around mountainsides and through hand-hewn tunnels, abounding with breath-taking vistas of mountain, lake, valley and sea.

The farm is in one block with extensive road frontage, 3.5km from Kenmare.

The variable land contains a good deal of good quality grazing. According to selling agent Tadhg O’Sullivan, there has been great interest in the property so far.

“There has been a very strong level of enquiries to date,” says Tadhg, “even though it’s only on the market for the last week or so.”

The sources of interest in this farm have been very varied, with a wide spread of potential clients from both farming and non-farming backgrounds.

“Enquiries have come from across the board,” he says, “from people looking to extending their own holding to those looking for forestry land.

“Places like Kenmare will always attract those looking for a change of lifestyle,” he says, “and certainly there has been a surge in people looking to move into the area.

“There’s always the possibility of getting planning permission on this property.”

The farm comes with entitlements (further details can be obtained from the agents).

The price guide: offers in the region of €285,000 (€5,200/acre).