2013 construction project regulations apply to farmers too

Recently at Carlow District Court, a fine of €1,500 and prosecution costs of €1,500 were imposed on a farmer for breaches of health and safety legislation.
- You must appoint a project supervisor for the design and construction stage. This can be yourself, if you are competent to undertake the duties involved.
- You shall not arrange for a contractor to carry out or manage construction work unless reasonably satisfied that the contractor has the competence to do so.
- You are obliged to keep a safety file.
- You shall provide, or arrange to have provided, a copy of the safety and health plan.
Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practising in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.