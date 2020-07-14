Unreliable memories of Cork's best Wacko concert

It's 32 years ago this very month that Michael Jackson played Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the very first time. I was there and recall the occasion like it was only .

Fond memories of Wacko's concert come tumbling back to me now as I sit here by the table examining my tattered old ticket stub. A bit of hay needs turning outside, but it can wait until I'm done recalling the king of pop and his unbelievable Leeside concert of 1988.

And seeing as how no one can go next or near a show these days, at no extra cost to yourself, I'll give you the full lowdown on how it went.

For starters, Michael Jackson, or Wacko as he was affectionately known, began his concert well after six in the evening, thus giving us with jobs to do the opportunity to do them before heading for Cork to see the great man.

There was none of this two o'clock in the afternoon concert nonsense in those days, for the people organising them had more sense.

Wacko hit the stage at eight, and not a minute earlier. The first song sung was "I just can't stop loving you" and, if I recall correctly, he dedicated this number to all the hard-working farmers out there in the crowd.

"Up the farmers!" Wacko shouted. Páirc Uí Chaoimh erupted.

Next he tore into "You wanna be starting something", for the night was moving on and like any fellow contracted to do a job, he needed to get the headlands out of the way.

He decided to show a bit of support to tillage farmers next, who he reminded would "wanna be starting to get their combine harvesters greased and oiled for the busy grain season ahead."

Then like a man fearful of rain himself, he was off again, for he knew the job needed to be well underway before the first drops fell.

"Next," says he "I'll sing 'Beat It' especially for all the dairy farmers, for if there's one thing I know, you simply cannot beat the cow."

Well, to say Páirc Uí Chaoimh came alive after this pronouncement would be an understatement. I thought it was going to pull away from its moorings and we would soon be sailing down the Lee. Wacko had us in the palm of his hand from that moment on. We were being entertained by one of our own.

His last song of the night was dedicated to beef farmers. "This is a kind of horror story," he squeaked to the crowd. Wacko, I felt knew even then what nightmares lay ahead for us in the suckler and beef game. He sang "Thriller," and at the end of it, there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

After the concert was over, as was the custom back then, a few of us lingered on and, sure enough, as the lights were being turned off, out came the big man himself.

"Wacko," says I "that was one hell of a concert."

"Gee," he squeaked, for he was terrible bashful, "do you really think so?"

"I know so," says I. "You hit the nail on the head with your support of the Irish farmer."

Wacko then headed off into a big limousine, taking him most likely for a few pints down Barrack Street or someplace. We cheered him on as he passed us by, for we knew his likes would never be seen again.