Teagasc hosts timber resource virtual event

The challenges and opportunities to successfully bring the country’s rapidly expanding timber resource to market will be outlined at an online marketing event tomorrow. (Tues) It has been organised by Teagasc in co-operation with Forest Industries Ireland and the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine as more private forests reach thinning stage.

Annual timber production from the sector is expected to increase seven-fold to almost 3 million cubic metres by 2028. Tomorrow’s online event is aimed at informing and supporting owners preparing to thin their conifer forests, grow quality timber and sell it successfully.

Teagasc forestry adviser Noel Kennedy said thinning is an essential forest operation. It provides forest owners an opportunity to grow healthy forests, earn money and produce top quality logs that sawmills and timber processors desire.

“Second thinning marks the onset of commercial timber production and presents particular management challenges,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said at second thinning stage, owners need to ask the right questions and make the right decisions to maximise their forests’ potential quality and value.

Before the harvesting operations start, owners need to know if their forest is ready for thinning, what the best way is to thin and how to retain control ensuring the best outcome, he said.

Dr Nuala Ní Fhlatharta, head of the Teagasc Forestry Development Department, said tomorrow’s Virtual Talking Timber (7-8 pm) will comprise a series of short forest and sawmill videos followed by a live panel discussion.

“Participants will then have the opportunity to have questions answered in a live Q&A session. We very much encourage forest owners to ask questions and comment during this virtual event.

“We are really looking forward to forest owners joining us online and answering their questions on preparing for thinning, harvesting and selling timber,” she said.

Attendees are being asked to register in advance at http://www.teagasc.ie/talkingtimber2020