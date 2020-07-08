19-acre lakeshore West Cork holding for sale in dairying country

Aerial view of the 19-acre holding for sale near Dunmanway in West Cork

A 19-acre non-residential holding in West Cork comes with a stretch of lake front and some land of mixed quality, according to the selling agent Daniel Lehane.

The property in question is in the townland of Ballinacarriga, approximately 8km east of Dunmanway and a kilometre from Ballinacarriga village and its historic castle. So far, it has been attracting interest from both farming and non-farming clients in almost equal measure, according to Daniel:

“It’s located in good dairy-farming country so the interest is there locally but to date, because of the lake access, there is interest from farther afield because it’s a bit unusual… it’s the ideal size for a hobby farm and it’s nicely sheltered.

“The farm is one block about 8km east of Dunmanway, just off the R586 to Bandon and Cork. It’s accessed by a shared laneway but it’s wide and the access is very good. The land is sloping towards the lake itself.”

The lake is a well-known local facility for fishing and leisure and the amenity has been developed and well-kept in recent years.

“There are about 9 or 10 acres of the land that are quite good and where you can cut bales from it. The remainder of it is in native woodland and a small part of it is the lake itself.”

The guide price is a very reasonable €110,000, or €5,800 per acre.