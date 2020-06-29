87-acre residential farm in West Cork may appeal to those seeking rural post-Covid locations

Strong interest is expected in a public auction on July 23 for an 87-acre residential farm in West Cork.
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 20:00 PM
Conor Power
The house on the 87-acre holding for sale at Scrahan, Coolea.
The holding, for sale with Macroom-based auctioneer Killian Lynch,  was last featured on these pages two years ago, and it is now returning to the market, in one of the first public sales in Munster since the lockdown.

The farm is located in the townland of Scrahan, 4km west of the village of Coolea, 8km from Ballymakeera, and approximately 20 minutes from Macroom.

The area is elevated, and the land, in this case, is a mixture of quality that includes arable grazing lands as well as mountain land that could be suitable for afforestation. The property is divided into three separate sections.

The dwelling house is an old traditional farmhouse that is in need of complete renovation. It comprises of 1,300 square feet of living space, complemented by a range of outbuildings.

Given the current post-Covid interest in remote living, particularly for houses with a generous amount of acreage attached,  one would imagine that there should be as much interest from the non-farming sector as from the farming community.

All will be revealed on the auction day in Macroom three weeks from today. The price guide is €275,000 (€3,200/acre).

