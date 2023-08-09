Win a break away for the National Menopause Summit Cork

As a proud media partner of the National Menopause Summit Cork supported by M&S, we would like to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the summit and a €500 voucher to spend at The Dean, Cork.

The National Menopause Summit Cork supported by M&S is announced to take place in the historic venue of Cork City Hall on Friday October 20th 2023. Featuring leading advocates, clinicians, facilitators and professionals in the area of perimenopause and menopause.

For tickets & more information: www.nationalmenopausesummit.com

The Dean don’t do conventional, they do fun!! Big bouncy beds, Sophie’s Roof Top Restaurant, POWER Gym – the choice and pleasure is yours.

Visit: www.thedean.ie/cork

Prize Details:

A pair of tickets to the National Menopause Summit Cork on Friday, October 20

A €500 voucher to spend at The Dean, Cork

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative, no transfer of dates.

Editor’s decision is final. Closing date 10am, Friday, August 25.