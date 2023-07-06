Win a break away to Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Win a break away to Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival
Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 17:40

As a proud media partner to The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival, we would like to offer you and a guest of your choice the opportunity to experience the fabulous Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival and win an overnight stay at The River Lee.

Prize Details:

  • Overnight stay for two at The River Lee with breakfast on a date of your choice between July 29 and August 6.
  •  Dinner for two at the River Club 

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, July 21, 2023. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Visit https://www.corkpride.com

