Win a break away and tickets to the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Win a break away and tickets to the West Cork Chamber Music Festival
Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 14:30

As a proud media partner, we have teamed up with West Cork Chamber Music Festival to give you the chance to win tickets to three concerts and an overnight stay for two at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

PRIZE DETAILS 

  •  One night's luxury accommodation in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry on Sunday, July 2.
  •  A pair of tickets to three concerts on Sunday, July 2, including the finale concert of the 2023 Festival.

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Closing date noon, Friday, June 23.

Visit https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/chamber-music-festival/

More in this section

Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival  Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival 
Win a break away and tickets to the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Win tickets for the Cork Midsummer Festival with dinner at The Dean

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd