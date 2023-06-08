Win tickets for the Cork Midsummer Festival with dinner at The Dean

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 10:40

We are a proud media partner to the Cork Midsummer Festival 

Prize Details:

Dinner for two at Sophie's riverside terrace at The Dean, 

A pair of tickets to see Freefalling by Georgina Miller as part of Cork Midsummer Festival 2023! June 21-24

An extraordinary true story brought to life in an incredible way – adrenaline-filled, aerial flight captures the joy of living life to the fullest, and the terror of being trapped in a body that refuses to function. Experience the unbelievable twists and turns of this incredible but real story told through stunning aerial performance live at The Everyman from 21 - 24 June.

