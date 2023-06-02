Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival 

As a proud media partner, we have teamed up with West Cork Literary Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Graham Norton and an overnight stay for two at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

PRIZE DETAILS

One night's luxury accommodation in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry on Friday, July 7

A pair of tickets to Graham Norton in conversation with Maeve Higgins on Friday, July 7

A pair of tickets to a reading with Eoghan Daltun on Whiddy Island on Saturday, July 8

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Closing date noon, Friday, June 16

Visit: https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival