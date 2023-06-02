Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival 

Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival 
Fri, 02 Jun, 2023 - 11:00

As a proud media partner, we have teamed up with West Cork Literary Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to Graham Norton and an overnight stay for two at the Maritime Hotel, Bantry.

PRIZE DETAILS 

  • One night's luxury accommodation in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry on Friday, July 7
  • A pair of tickets to Graham Norton in conversation with Maeve Higgins on Friday, July 7
  • A pair of tickets to a reading with Eoghan Daltun on Whiddy Island on Saturday, July 8

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Closing date noon, Friday, June 16

Visit: https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival

More in this section

Win a break away to Olly Murs Win a break away to Olly Murs
Win a break away to see Graham Norton at the West Cork Literary Festival 

Win a family break away to Cork Carnival of Science

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd