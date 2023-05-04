Win a break away to Mimi Webb

Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 05:00

We have teamed up with Live at the Marquee to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets and an overnight stay at the Metropole Hotel to see Mimi Webb play as part of  The Amelia Tour.

Prize Includes:

One pair of tickets to see Mimi Webb, on June 16

An overnight stay with breakfast for two people sharing at the Metropole Hotel on June 16

For more concert info visit

For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ie

Visit: https://www.themetropolehotel.ie

%This link goes to facebook%

Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation are for June 16 only. No cash alternative. Editors’ decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, May 18, 2023

Win a break away to Mimi Webb

Win a €1,500 prize giveaway with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd