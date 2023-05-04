Win a break away to Mimi Webb

We have teamed up with Live at the Marquee to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets and an overnight stay at the Metropole Hotel to see Mimi Webb play as part of The Amelia Tour.
Prize Includes:
One pair of tickets to see Mimi Webb, on June 16
An overnight stay with breakfast for two people sharing at the Metropole Hotel on June 16
For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.ie
Visit: https://www.themetropolehotel.ie
Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation are for June 16 only. No cash alternative. Editors’ decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, May 18, 2023