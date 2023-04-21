Win a €1,500 prize giveaway with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival

We have teamed up with Blackwater Valley Opera Festival, Ireland’s Summer Opera Festival, to celebrate this year’s festival from May 29 - June 5, 2023, with 21 events at 12 venues over eight days.

Highlights include the headline event – Giuseppe Verdi's captivating opera Macbeth, concerts in the romantic 19th century Dromore Yard, recitals at historic venues across the Blackwater Valley, and unique dining experiences with Eunice Power.

PRIZE DETAILS

Tickets for two people to Blackwater Valley Opera Festival’s production of Verdi’s Macbeth

A one-night luxury break for two guests in a suite at the five-star Castlemartyr Resort

A €500 gift voucher to spend at luxury shopping destination Kildare Village

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, May 5, 2023. Opera tickets valid only for Sunday, June 4, 2023. Hotel voucher is not valid for redemption over bank holiday weekends and from December 24 to January 1 each year. Non transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

For tickets, visit www.blackwatervalleyopera.ie