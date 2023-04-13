Win a break away for the Cork Midsummer Festival

We have teamed up with the Cork Midsummer Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to attend the first preview of Happy Days on June 14 at Cork Opera House. plus a night’s stay at The Address Hotel, Cork.

Prize Details:

A pair of tickets to attend Happy Days on June 14, at the Cork Opera House

An overnight B&B stay at The Address Hotel, Cork

Terms and conditions apply, tickets and accommodation are for June 17. No cash alternative. Editors’ decision is final. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, April 28

Visit www.