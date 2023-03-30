Win a fantastic Fota Family break away to the Oriel House Hotel

We have teamed up with the new look, four-star Oriel House Hotel to offer you the chance to win a fabulous weekend break.

With its luxurious guestrooms, extensive leisure club facilities and delicious food, the Oriel is the perfect location for exploring Cork, just 10 minutes from Cork City Centre in the bustling town of Ballincollig.

Prize Details:

Two nights bed-and-breakfast (two adults and two children)

One evening meal for the family

Fota family pass and a picnic to bring along on the day

Full access to the hotel leisure club

https://www.orielhousehotel.ie

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, April 14. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.