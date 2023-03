Spring is in the air and it is the perfect excuse to spend quality time with a special friend or family member. What better way to escape and reconnect with your favorite person than over a luxury spa treatment and afternoon tea at a reputable Hotel in Cork.

Prize Details

One 60-minute spa treatment for you and a friend

Afternoon Tea for two

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, March 31. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.