Win a Valentine's getaway at the Oriel House Hotel

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 12:00

We have teamed up with The Oriel House Hotel & Leisure Club, Cork to give you the opportunity to win this fantastic prize for Valentine's. Just 10 minutes from the heart of Cork City with a unique mix of old and new, luxury and relaxation, with state of the art leisure centre.

PRIZE DETAILS 

  •  Two nights B&B and dinner for two people sharing 
  •  A glass of prosecco on arrival 
  •  Complimentary access to the leisure centre

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, February 10, 2023. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Visit - orielhousehotel.ie

Win a Valentine's getaway at the Oriel House Hotel

Win a January wellness package

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.178 s