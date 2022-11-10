Win a break away with Irish Hereford Prime

Win a break away with Irish Hereford Prime
Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 11:43

The Irish Examiner in association with Irish Hereford Prime, are giving you the chance to win the ultimate two-night getaway at the exceptional five-star Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co Kilkenny.

PRIZE INCLUDES:

  • Two-night stay for two people in a luxurious executive room at the five-star Lyrath Estate Hotel, only minutes from Kilkenny City.
  • Breakfast for two.
  • Delicious meal at the hotel’s Grill & Bar with the best cuts of Irish Hereford Prime beef.
  • A selection of Irish Hereford Prime goodies including handcrafted steak board and cotton tote.

For more information on Irish Hereford Prime’s rich heritage, farmers or delectable recipes, visit irishherefordprime.com

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, November 25, 2022. Non transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.


Win a break away with Irish Hereford Prime

Win a break away with Cork International Film Festival

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s