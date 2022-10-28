Win a break away with Cork International Film Festival

We have teamed up with Cork International Film Festival to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets to CIFF’s closing gala, Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light starring Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, and an overnight stay at the stylish destination The Montenotte Hotel.

Cork International Film Festival returns for its 67th edition from November 10 to 20, 2022. See it first in Cork with premieres of Irish and international features, documentaries and shorts on the big screen in venues across Cork City. Browse and book your tickets now at corkfilmfest.org or via the myCIFF app.

PRIZE INCLUDES

One pair of tickets to the closing gala on Sunday, November 20, featuring a screening of Empire of Light as well as the announcement of the CIFF2022 features awards.

A B&B stay for two at The Montenotte Hotel with dinner in the Panorama Bistro on Sunday, November 20.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, November 11, 2022. Prize valid only for Sunday, November 20. Non transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.