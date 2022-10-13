Win a two-night family break at the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney

Win a two-night family break at the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney
Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 16:45

We have teamed up with the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney to give you the chance to win a fantastic break for all the family. Ideally located on Muckross Road and just a short stroll from the town centre & Killarney National Park.

Prize Includes:

  • Two nights in a superior family room for two adults and up to three children 
  • Complimentary breakfast each morning
  • Complimentary leisure centre – swimming pool, kiddies pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna 
  • Complimentary wifi & free parking

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. Closing date, noon, Friday, October 29. Prize must be used within 6 months, excluding Christmas/Easter and bank holidays.

Win a two-night family break at the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney

WIN A TWO-NIGHT FOTA FAMILY PACKAGE WITH THE ORIEL HOUSE HOTEL, CORK

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.231 s