Win a two-night family break at the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney

We have teamed up with the Parkavon Hotel, Killarney to give you the chance to win a fantastic break for all the family. Ideally located on Muckross Road and just a short stroll from the town centre & Killarney National Park.

Prize Includes:

Two nights in a superior family room for two adults and up to three children

Complimentary breakfast each morning

Complimentary leisure centre – swimming pool, kiddies pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna

Complimentary wifi & free parking

Terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. Closing date, noon, Friday, October 29. Prize must be used within 6 months, excluding Christmas/Easter and bank holidays.