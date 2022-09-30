Win A TWO-NIGHT FOTA FAMILY PACKAGE WITH THE ORIEL HOUSE HOTEL, CORK

Win A TWO-NIGHT FOTA FAMILY PACKAGE WITH THE ORIEL HOUSE HOTEL, CORK
Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 10:00

We have teamed up with the Oriel House Hotel to give you the chance to win a fun-filled break for the whole family to enjoy. The New Look Oriel House Hotel is part of the Talbot Collection. The Oriel is the perfect location for exploring Cork, just 10 minutes from the heart of Cork City.

Prize Includes:

  • Two-night B&B and dinner on one evening for two adults and three children 
  • Fota Wildlife Park family pass for three adults 
  • Family guests also receive complimentary access to the leisure club as well as kids fairy trail map on check-in!

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, October 14, 2022.

No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final.

Visit: www.orielhousehotel.ie/

