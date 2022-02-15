THE ULTIMATE GROUP DAY OUT AT BALLYHASS ADVENTURE

THE ULTIMATE GROUP DAY OUT AT BALLYHASS ADVENTURE
Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 15:35

To celebrate the new-look Irish Examiner Outdoors section in print every Monday and on irishexaminer.com, we are giving give you the chance to win the ultimate outdoor adventure from Ballyhass Adventure.

PRIZE DETAILS

  • Six hours activity time for a group of 12 people
  • Choose from one of Ballyhass Adventure Group’s locations in Mallow or Coachford 
  • Land, water and height activities guaranteed  
  • Enjoy pizzas at lunch and teas and coffees on arrival

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Friday, March 4, 2022. No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. Prize is valid from April - October 2022.

THE ULTIMATE GROUP DAY OUT AT BALLYHASS ADVENTURE

Win an Irish Farmhouse hamper for you and a friend

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices