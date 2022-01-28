Win a break away to see Ireland V Wales

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 11:20

We are delighted to give you the chance to win a night away to see Ireland take on Wales for the opener of the Six Nations, 2022.

Prize includes:

  • A pair of tickets to the anticipated match between Ireland V Wales, at the Aviva Stadium, Saturday, February 5.
  • Plus, an overnight stay in a Dublin City centre hotel on Saturday, February 5.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Rugby tickets and overnight stay are non-transferable and are for February 5 only.

This competition is now closed

