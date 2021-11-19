WIN A BEACHSIDE BREAK AT INCHYDONEY ISLAND LODGE & SPA

WIN A BEACHSIDE BREAK AT INCHYDONEY ISLAND LODGE & SPA
Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 11:43

The Irish Examiner in association with Irish Hereford Prime beef, synonymous with exceptional taste, quality and sustainability, are giving you the chance to win the ultimate getaway at the stunning Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa in Clonakilty, West Cork.

The prize includes an overnight stay for two people in a balcony room overlooking Inchydoney Beach and the Atlantic Ocean with breakfast and access to the heated Seawater Therapy Pool and relaxation areas. Plus a 5-course dinner in the Gulfstream Restaurant, featuring the best cuts of Irish Hereford Prime beef, paired with a bottle of house wine.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date is midnight on November 29, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final.

WIN A BEACHSIDE BREAK AT INCHYDONEY ISLAND LODGE & SPA

Win an overnight VIP experience with Crawford Art Gallery

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices